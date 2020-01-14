63-year-old convicted sex predator back in jail after trying to meet up with another teen in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dangerous child sex predator is back in prison after prosecutors say he tried to meet up with yet another teenager for sex in Cleveland.
He was sentenced just last week after pleading guilty to the crime.
What’s unique about this case is that the man is 63 years old and is still reaching out to teenagers, even though he’s been caught twice before.
“This is an individual that can’t stop,” Prosecutor Carl Sullivan said. “I mean, he’s gone to prison twice for doing something similar.”
Exclusive video shows 63-year-old Michael Farnsworth’s latest arrest in Cuyahoga County.
Prosecutors released it and video of his interview with detectives only to 19 News.
He had been talking to an undercover cop who was posing as a 15-year-old boy.
The two were supposed to meet at a local park for oral sex.
“I usually meet guys in my area," Farnsworth told detectives. "This is the first time I’ve ventured out like this.”
He told investigators that meaning up with young boys is “enticing” to him.
In the video of his interview, a detective asks, “What’s enticing about a 15-year-old boy?”
Farnsworth responds, saying, “Me being older and him being younger and wanting to have oral sex for the first time.”
Police say Farnsworth did time in Lorain County twice: Once for attempting sexual conduct with a minor, and once for actually going through with it.
“Michael Farnsworth is the type of individual we are trying to get off the street,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan wants parents to be on the lookout for others still trying to connect with minors.
“Some of them aren’t all in prison right now,” Sullivan said. “They’re out on the streets and they’re talking to children.”
Sullivan says the conversation usually starts over gaming consoles, social media, or dating sites.
“I want parents to know that they have to be vigilant with their children. They have to pay attention to what their children are doing,” he said.
Thankfully, no one was hurt this time, and Farnsworth will be in prison for the next three years.
The prosecutor’s office says Farnsworth’s case came to them after an operation they did during MLB All-Star Week last summer. A total of 28 men were caught in that sting.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.