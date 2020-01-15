Cleveland couple wanted for armed robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a Cleveland couple, who were partners in crime on a recent armed robbery.
28-year-old Antonio McCalpine and 23-year-old Domojae Hager are wanted for the same crime with a similar list of charges.
McCalpine, known on the streets as Tony or Tone, is wanted on two counts of felony assault, aggravated robbery and robbery and because he’s already a convicted felon he’s also charged with having a weapon under disability for using a gun in this robbery.
Hager is wanted on counts of aggravated robbery, robbery and felony assault charges.
The last know address for both is 4105 E. 139th St. Cleveland, Ohio.
The other featured suspect on this weeks Wanted Wednesday is 38-year-old Donyell Elkins wanted for rape and domestic violence charges.
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
