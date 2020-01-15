First responders from across the US show up in support of Cleveland EMS workers demanding care for PTSD

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The union representing Cleveland EMS workers has been pleading with City Council to provide support to those members dealing with PTSD.
A judge sided with the union in December 2019 by approving mental health leave for EMS workers who experienced situations like a mass casualty incident or a child’s death, but the city of Cleveland is now appealing that ruling.
As a result, union members and EMS workers took to the streets of downtown Cleveland in protest on Wednesday morning.
EMS union members are expected to march from their headquarters to Cleveland City Hall to continue to shed light on their requests.
The Cleveland Association of Rescue Employees union consists of approximately 300 dispatchers and paramedics.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.