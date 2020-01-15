Dozens of cats in ‘poor condition’ removed from home on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers with the Animal Protective League (APL) were called out to a home on the city’s East Side Wednesday afternoon to remove a number of cats.
APL officers were at a home in the 1100 block of E. 174th Street.
Officials told 19 News there were dozens of cats inside the house and many of them were in poor condition.
According to officials, the cats were “thin, suffering from a variety of illnesses and suffering ill effects of disease and conditions.”
This remains an active investigation and no charges have been filed.
