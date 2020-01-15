Dozens of cats in ‘poor condition’ removed from home on Cleveland’s East Side

By Julia Tullos | January 15, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 4:49 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers with the Animal Protective League (APL) were called out to a home on the city’s East Side Wednesday afternoon to remove a number of cats.

APL officers were at a home in the 1100 block of E. 174th Street.

APL officers remove cats from a home on E. 174th in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

Officials told 19 News there were dozens of cats inside the house and many of them were in poor condition.

According to officials, the cats were “thin, suffering from a variety of illnesses and suffering ill effects of disease and conditions.”

This remains an active investigation and no charges have been filed.

