Fisherman’s Wharf in Port Clinton collecting donations to assist with funeral for Harley Dilly

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family-owned fishing bait and tackle store in Port Clinton is collecting donations to help cover the costs of a funeral for Harley Dilly.
Fisherman’s Wharf said on Facebook that money donated or collected through sales of their shirts will be used to assist with funeral expenses and will be presented to the Port Clinton Police Department.
The 14-year-old boy disappeared on Dec. 20, 2019.
Tragically, Port Clinton police announced on Tuesday that his body was recovered stuck inside the chimney of a vacant home located across the street from his own house.
Dilly’s death was ruled by police and the coroner as accidental.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.