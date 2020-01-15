Former Ohio Boy Scout sentenced to 30 years in prison for child sexual exploitation charges

“Never have I been so sad. This whole thing lingers in my mind all the time. I wish I could make it go away....I have a question for you, Aqua Joe: Why? Why would you do this to me? Why would you do this to any kid? How dare you do this to a kid that can’t defend himself. I don’t understand. I’m supposed to be able to trust the people that I’m told I can trust. You took advantage of me and you spied on me. Now I don’t trust anyone. You ruined part of my life! And I hate you...I especially hate you for hurting my mother. You broke her heart--and mine. I hope someday I can forget about you."