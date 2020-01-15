Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland mayor, pleads guilty misdemeanor in assault case; 3 other charges dropped

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, entered a plea in his assault trial on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor assault. Three other charges will be dropped.
Jackson was accused of assaulting an 18-year-old woman on June 10, 2019.
Cleveland police said Jackson beat the woman with a trailer hitch, choked her and pulled her across a lawn by the hair on E. 49th Street.
According to the report, Jackson also punched the woman several times.
Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police said the accuser initially declined to pursue charges.
It was the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office who decided to indict the mayor’s grandson after 19 News reported the alleged assault.
Jackson’s trial began on Jan. 13 with jury selection.
Jackson remains out on bond during the trial.
A sentencing date is not known at this time.
