Masked man waving gun snatches cash during Wellington bank robbery

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man waving a gun and wearing a ski mask robbed a Fifth Third bank branch in Wellington on Wednesday afternoon.
A teller complied with the gunman’s demand for money, and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken, according to the Cleveland FBI.
The crime took place at about 3:43 p.m. at 161 East Herrick Ave.
No one was injured during the robbery, and officers are seeking the public’s help in tracking the man down.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wellington Police Department at 440-647-2244, or the FBI at 216-522-1400.
