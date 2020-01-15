Lake Erie is usually 40% covered by ice this time of year; so far in 2020, there is none

From left, Cleveland Browns Stadium, the U.S.S. Cod submarine and the Great Lakes Science Center, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum can be seen along the frozen shoreline of Lake Erie off the coast of Cleveland, Ohio on Friday, Jan. 14, 2011. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta) (Source: Amy Sancetta)
By Chris Anderson | January 15, 2020 at 3:49 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 3:49 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warmer-than-normal temperatures this winter have put the ice concentration levels on Lake Erie far below average for this time of the year.

In fact, as of Jan. 15, 2020, the National Weather Service says there is no ice on Lake Erie.

The average ice concentration level at this point in the season, measured between 1973 and 2019, is approximately 40%.

The National Weather Service’s Cleveland office says with colder temperatures forecast through the end of the week, ice could begin to develop on the western portion of Lake Erie.

