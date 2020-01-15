Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

HOSPITAL DEATHS-DOCTOR
Amid doc's murder case, lawsuits reflect battle over blame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — This week marks a year since an Ohio hospital system announced a doctor ordered excessive painkillers for dozens of patients who then died. William Husel pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of 25 patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. His lawyers contend he was caring for dying patients, not trying to kill them. As the case moves toward possible trial this year, related pending lawsuits reflect a battle over blame. Patients' families sued Husel and the hospital. Husel and former colleagues also sued Mount Carmel for defamation, alleging it spread a false narrative about what happened. It's standing by its investigation.
MISSING TEEN SEARCH
Teen missing for weeks found dead in vacant home's chimney
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say the body of an Ohio teenager who had been missing for more than three weeks was found stuck in a chimney of a vacant home in his neighborhood. Police in Port Clinton, Ohio, said Tuesday they believe 14-year-old Harley Dilly got trapped in the chimney and that his death was an accident. Authorities say he likely climbed on a roof to get inside the home, went down the chimney and got stuck. Volunteers along with state and local have been searching for Dilly since he was last seen leaving home for school on the morning of Dec. 20. Police say there were no signs of foul play. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
AP-OH-STUDENT FATALLY SHOT
Ohio high school student shot and left in parking lot dies
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (AP) — Police say a high school student who was shot and left in a parking lot near her Ohio home has died. Englewood police say 18-year-old Kareena Broski apparently was shot elsewhere and transported to the parking lot of the apartment complex where she lived. She was found unresponsive early Monday and taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Montgomery County's coroner has ruled Broski's death a homicide from a gunshot to her torso. Police in the Dayton suburb say they believe the Northmont High School student who also attended Miami Valley Career Technology Center was shot by someone she knew.
ABORTION CLINIC-OHIO
Abortion clinic finds 4th backup doctor in bid to stay open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati's only abortion clinic says it has lined up a fourth backup doctor to meet state requirements and remain open. It notified the state last month that one of its backup doctors could no longer serve. The state health director then moved to rescind the variance that allowed the clinic to continue operating despite not having a required agreement with a nearby, private hospital to transfer patients in emergencies. The president of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region recently told The Columbus Dispatch the clinic has since secured a fourth physician and re-filed its request for a variance. Meanwhile, the clinic has remained open.
BOY DEAD-FATHER CHARGED
Man admits fatally stabbing young son, avoids death penalty
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man faces sentencing in March after admitting to stabbing and killing his 1-year-old son. Investigators say the stabbing in 2018 happened not long after Jason Shorter signed a custody agreement with the boy's mother. Prosecutors think Shorter killed the boy to get back at his mother. Shorter pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to aggravated murder and kidnapping charges in a plea deal that allows him to avoid the death penalty. Prosecutors will recommend a life sentence instead.
DOCTOR-APPEAL
Court to hear case of doctor whose conviction overturned
LIMA, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to hear appeals in the case of a doctor whose conviction on charges that he groped some of his female patients was overturned. A jury found Dr. James Gideon guilty of sexual imposition in 2018 in Lima Municipal Court. He was sentenced to six months in jail and classified a sex offender. An appeals court overturned the conviction because the trial judge rejected a defense motion to suppress statements Gideon made to a medical board investigator. The appellate court found Gideon's statements weren't voluntary. Both the prosecution and defense are contesting parts of the appellate court decision.
AP-US-DEPUTY-SET-ON-FIRE
Man found guilty of setting deputy on fire gets 16 years
RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — A man found guilty of setting an Ohio sheriff's deputy on fire while authorities were trying to arrest him has been sentenced to 16 years in prison. Forty-five-year-old Jay Brannon was sentenced Monday in Portage County after pleading guilty last week to charges including attempted aggravated murder and aggravated arson. Investigators say Brannon ignited a container of flammable liquid and threw it at the Portage County deputy, leaving him with severe burns nearly a year ago. Two other officers also were injured. The confrontation occurred in Rootstown Township in northeast Ohio. Brannon apologized in court to the deputies.
KIDS FIND HUMAN REMAINS
Investigators try to identify human remains found by kids
JACKSON, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff's office is investigating human remains found by children at a property in Ohio. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a man reported Saturday that his children had found human bones at a site near Jackson in southern Ohio. The office says investigators will examine the remains and conduct DNA analysis to try to determine the person's identity and cause of death. They're also trying to determine how the remains came to be at that location. Sheriff Tedd Frazier says investigators won't speculate about the person's identity and won't release further information until the remains are identified.
FATAL CRASH-HOMICIDE PROBE
Vehicle crashes into building and ignites fire; driver dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a vehicle has crashed into an apartment unit and ignited a fire and the driver has died. Columbus police say the crash Sunday afternoon occurred just after witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police say the driver's death is being investigated as a homicide. The vehicle and building were in flames when officers arrived. The male driver's body was found after the fire was extinguished. His identity wasn't immediately released. Police say another male who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash received minor injuries. They say their investigation is continuing.
DRIVERLESS SHUTTLE BUS
Test for self-driving shuttles to run in Ohio neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Self-driving shuttles will do a circuit through a residential neighborhood in Ohio's capital city as part of a year-long pilot program starting in late January. The Columbus Dispatch reports the 12-passenger, disabled-accessible electric shuttles will travel the nearly 3-mile route in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus. The shuttles are autonomous but monitored by on-board operators. They will run between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m and connect riders to a community center, a recreation center, a transit center and other locations. The circuit takes about 20 minutes and will be timed so riders can connect to Central Ohio Transit Authority buses.