Man going to prison for hitting a Cleveland police officer with an ATV (VIDEO)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who struck a Cleveland police officer with his ATV last August was sentenced to a minimum of three years in prison Wednesday.
Jordan Butler pleaded guilty in December to attempted felonious assault and failure to comply.
On Aug. 11, 2019 Butler struck the officer during an attempted traffic stop at E. 55th Street and St. Clair Avenue.
As he fled the scene, his ATV was captured on the officers’s body camera and Butler was arrested several weeks later after a tip on the dirt bike enforcement tip-line.
The officer was not seriously injured.
