Northeast Ohio Weather: Above 50 degrees today with a mixed sky

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Weak high pressure is in place this morning. This is leading to areas of low clouds and some fog in spots as well. I went with a mix of sun and clouds for a forecast today. Another warm day for the season as we sneak up into the low 50′s for most of us. Low pressure will track in late this afternoon and early evening. The latest data is suggesting little moisture to this. It will be just isolated showers and sprinkles in the area. Colder air builds in tonight behind this system. West winds tonight really begin to increase at 15-25 mph.