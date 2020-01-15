Northeast Ohio weather: Rain moves in Wednesday afternoon, lake effect snow and cold on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s quite a bit of sunshine out there this afternoon!
Eventually, sunshine will give way to increasing clouds.
Showers will move in by mid to late afternoon.
The peak timing for showers will be from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
Colder air will be building into the region tonight.
This will facilitate the development of lake effect snow for tomorrow.
Occasional lake effect snow showers and squalls will be moving through on Thursday, especially in the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts.
Thursday will also be bitterly cold with temperatures in the 30s and a wind chill down in the teens and 20s all day.
