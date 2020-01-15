A perfect 26 for 26: Record-setting winter warmth in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When winter began back on Dec. 21, we typically embark on a very long stretch of cold days and brutally cold nights.
That hasn’t been the case so far this winter.
In fact, 26 days into winter, we’re a perfect 26 for 26 with days where temperatures in Cleveland have been warmer than average. And, in most cases, it hasn’t even been close. Only 4 days during the stretch has our high temperature not reached 40 degrees. The lowest high was Jan. 8, when we only topped out at 37 degrees, still 3 degrees clear of our normal high for that day.
Our warmest temperature was set over the weekend with the record-breaking 70 degree day on Saturday.
The streak may go for another day, before it’ll likely end by this Friday where highs may not reach freezing. If it doesn’t end Friday, it’ll end Sunday, where we will likely stay in the 20s all day.
