A perfect 26 for 26: Record-setting winter warmth in Cleveland

In fact, 26 days into winter, we’re a perfect 26 for 26 with days where temperatures in Cleveland have been warmer than average. And, in most cases, it hasn’t even been close. Only 4 days during the stretch has our high temperature not reached 40 degrees. The lowest high was Jan. 8, when we only topped out at 37 degrees, still 3 degrees clear of our normal high for that day.