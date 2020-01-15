Plummeting temperatures bring lake effect snow, gust winds on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s back to winter as much colder air is set to move in on Thursday.
Temperatures will hold steady in the lower to mid-30s.
The wind will be strong with gusts up to 40 mph.
Lake effect snow squalls will establish themselves. Most of the snow will start after the morning drive.
While we don’t expect heavy snow accumulation with this, the windy conditions will cause poor visibility where it is snowing.
I tweeted out my latest thinking on snow accumulation.
This will be the forecast snowfall during the day into Thursday night.
The 19 First Alert Team is watching this closely for you.
