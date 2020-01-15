Port Clinton church opens up crisis center to help community cope with the tragic loss of Harley Dilly

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - When the people of Port Clinton learned that Harley Dilly was really gone, many felt the same thing.
“It’s just devastating,” said Lin Isaac. “It’s just unreal.”
“I heard about it at Walmart and I thought I can’t cry here,” said Patti Sandrock. “My heart just sank.”
The 24-day search for the 14-year-old ended at a house right down the street from his home.
“To me that’s devastating,” Sandrock said. “I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, what was going through his little mind?’ He was stuck and it just makes me sick to my stomach. It makes me feel just very very sad.”
Erie Shores Assembly of God created their 461 Response Team to help people cope with tragedies like this one.
On Tuesday, the church opened their doors to people of all faiths and backgrounds. Their crisis intervention team is made of up social workers and trained volunteers who offer group crisis management.
“It gives people a safe place to come,” said William Powell III, liaison for the response team with Erie Shores Assembly of God. “It gives them a place to reflect. We know that emotions are high. We know there’s a lot of questions and we’re not here to answer those questions we’re just here to meet a need and give an opportunity to provide hope to a community that feels lost.”
Some in the community said coming here Tuesday night, really made a difference.
“I came over because I had a lot of heaviness and I’m encouraging everybody to come in,” Rose Isaac said. “They’ve got some good people here to talk to you. We’ve all been carrying it and walking through these doors helped take that burden so thank you so much."
“We just wanna be here,” said Sandrock. “We just wanna pray for him and his family and just the people in general.”
The church said this does not end here, their doors will be open for the days, weeks and months to come. They say they will make their counselors available to help the community process and heal from this heartbreaking loss for however long is needed.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.