Proposed bill would completely ban handheld devices for drivers in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bill proposed by an Ohio legislator would make distracted driving a primary offense statewide.
The proposal, introduced on Tuesday by Democratic State Rep. Mary Lightbody, is aimed at cutting down distracted driving in Ohio.
The primary offense designation would allow law enforcement to stop drivers caught using handheld devices while behind the wheel.
“The number of drivers I see using their smartphones while driving continues to concern me, especially as they tend to drive erratically," said Lightbody. "This legislation will address the significant danger caused by drivers who drive under the influence of their electronic devices.”
Fifty-eight people were killed in crashes related to distracted driving in 2017, according to Lightbody.
Lightbody introduced the bill after she was approached by a supporter who explained her life was tragically affected by a distracted driving crash.
Several Ohio communities have already enacted a distracted driving ban, including Lakewood and Columbus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.