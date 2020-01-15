Red Sox manager Alex Cora fired in sign stealing scandal

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora listens to a question during the Major League Baseball winter meetings, in San Diego. Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the entire season Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, and the team was fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline and strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora — the Astros bench coach in 2017 — will face punishment later. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros. (Source: Gregory Bull)