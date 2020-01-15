Shaker Heights police arrest 5 suspects after an attempt smash and grab at Walgreens

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Five suspects are in custody after police said they were involved in an attempt smash and grab at the Walgreens.
Shaker Heights police said a security officer called 911 around 4 a.m. Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into the building.
When officers arrived at the store at 16300 Chagrin Boulevard, they saw several of the suspects inside the building.
According to police, the suspects then drove off in a second vehicle they had driven to the store.
Shaker Heights officers arrested all five suspects shortly afterwards in Cleveland.
The suspects names and ages have not yet been released.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.