Shaker Heights police: Pursuit of suspects who stole car at gunpoint from 69-year-old man ends in crash at junkyard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The pursuit of a car stolen in Shaker Heights ended Wednesday morning in a crash at a Cleveland automobile junkyard.
Shaker Heights police say officers were sent to Kendall Road before 7 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery.
The victim, identified as a 69-year-old man, told police he confronted four male suspects after he saw them going through his vehicle.
One of the suspects pulled out a gun and pushed the resident, according to Shaker Heights police, before entering his home and stealing some of his personal property.
Police said the suspects then took the man’s car and drove away.
Just after 7:30 a.m., police noticed the victim’s vehicle in the city of Cleveland. Officers followed the stolen car for a short time before the suspects eventually crashed into the property of a junkyard on Woodland Avenue in Cleveland.
Two suspects were apprehended by police and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The resident was treated at his house by paramedics.
