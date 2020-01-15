State representative proposes repeal of statute of limitations for prosecuting rape cases in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A state representative from Northeast Ohio introduced a bill that would eliminate the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution of rape cases.
Democratic State Rep. John Rogers, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, formally introduced the legislation on Tuesday.
Approval would mean:
- Statute of limitations in rape cases eliminated
- Extend window for childhood sexual abuse victims to sue abusers from 12 years after they reach adulthood to any time until 55 years of age
“Rape is a horrific crime. A lapse in time should not be an excuse from prosecution, especially where evidence has come to light that would allow a case to move forward,” Rogers said.
If passed, Ohio would also join several other states that extended the timeframe for childhood sex abuse victims to pursue civil action.
“Childhood sexual abuse is sadly a topic that is being brought to light in the media on an almost daily basis," Rogers added. "Victims of abuse are stepping forward and asking to be able to seek justice from perpetrators that can be familial, clergy, professionals or individuals in positions of authority. This necessary step would ensure that justice might be had by those who were at one time our state’s most vulnerable.”
The legislation will be assigned to a House Committee before advancing.
