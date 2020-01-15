Suspect rips purse out of 70-year-old woman’s arms, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a man struck up conversation with a 70-year-old woman and then ripped the purse out of her arms.
Akron police said the victim was sitting near the front door of her apartment in the 900 block of Kenmore Blvd. around 8 a.m. Tuesday when the unknown man approached her and started talking to her.
After he grabbed the purse, he ran away, police said.
The purse had the victim’s cell phone and other documents.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
