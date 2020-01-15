Trial continues for grandson of Cleveland mayor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Trial continues Wednesday for the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.
Frank Q. Jackson, 23, is charged with felonious assault and abduction for allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman on June 10, 2019.
Cleveland police said Jackson beat the woman with a trailer hitch, choked her and pulled her across a lawn by the hair on E. 49th Street.
According to the report, Jackson also punched the woman several times.
Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police said the accuser initially declined to pursue charges.
It was the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office who decided to indict the mayor’s grandson after 19 News reported the alleged assault.
Jackson’s trial began Jan. 13 with jury selection.
Jackson remains out on bond during the trial.
