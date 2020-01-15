Whitney Houston, Biggie, Doobie Brothers among inductees for 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class

By Randy Buffington | January 15, 2020 at 8:00 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 8:07 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, Jan. 15, the 2020 class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees were announced to the public.

CEO Greg Harris revealed the list of inductees via Twitter at 8 a.m.

Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., and the Doobie Brothers were among the list of finalists.

The 16 nominees were first announced Tuesday, Oct. 15.

2020 class of inductees

  • Depeche Mode
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Whitney Houston
  • Nine Inch Nails
  • The Notorious B.I.G.
  • T. Rex

According to the Rock Hall, over 8 million votes were cast in the official fan vote, that’s a 3.3 million vote jump since the tally in 2018.

The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO on May 2nd at 8 p.m. ET. Performances and special guests and Induction Week programs will be announced later.

