Who is Paul DePodesta?

Some Browns fans have been livid over reading reports about how the team would have somebody from the analytics department on a headset during the game. Turns out, that is not unusual. “I think all 32 teams do that. In fact, there are a bunch of head coaches that say, ‘Hey, I am going to need a guy on a headset,’ and we were able to tell him, ‘Oh, we have got a guy, do not worry.’ I think some people are starting to realize what we are doing is really not out of the ordinary,” said DePodesta.