Akron looks to extend streak vs Toledo

TEAM LEADERS: Marreon Jackson and Luke Knapke have led the Rockets. M. Jackson is averaging 17.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists while Knapke is putting up 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. The Zips have been led by seniors Loren Cristian Jackson and Xeyrius Williams. L. Jackson has averaged 16.6 points and 5.3 assists while Williams has put up 14.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.