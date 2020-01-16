APL: 111 living cats and 3 dead cats found inside a home on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers with the Animal Protective League (APL) removed a total of 111 living cats and three dead cats from a home on the city’s East Side Wednesday afternoon.
APL officers reported the home is located in the 1100 block of East 174th Street.
APL investigators said the cars were living in filthy and extremely unhealthy conditions.
The cats were immediately removed and taken to the Cleveland APL for the care they needed.
“In general, the cats appear to be suffering from a variety of illnesses and medical conditions consistent with inadequate care resulting from living in large numbers in filthy conditions. Examples include advanced, painful dental disease, upper respiratory infections, eye conditions that may require surgical intervention, skin conditions, and malnourishment,” said an APL official.
These cats will not be available for adoption until they get healthier; however, the APL needs to open up cage space for other cats.
APL asks anyone who has been thinking about adopting a cat to consider coming to the Cleveland APL this weekend. Adoption fees will be reduced to $10 for adult cats and $25 for kittens through Sunday, Jan. 19.
This remains an active investigation and no charges have been filed.
