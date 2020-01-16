Brunswick police arrest career criminal for recent car thefts

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 51-year-old man with a lengthy criminal history for several recent car thefts.
Brunswick police said Drake Chiccarelli was taken into custody Wednesday evening.
According to police, Chiccarelli is currently charged with one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle for allegedly stealing a car from UXL Fitness at Laurel Square on Jan. 14.
Police added additional charges are pending, because Chiccarelli is also believed to be the suspect who entered the Planet Fitness at Laurel Square on Jan 12, took a set of keys from the key board and stole a vehicle from the parking lot.
