Brunswick Police looking for man who swiped keys and stole cars from two area gyms.

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Police need help identifying a man who allegedly stole from to local gyms in Brunswick.
According to police, the suspect strolled into Planet Fitness and UXL Fitness on two separate occasions to steal.
Per Brunswick Police:
On Sunday, Jan. 12, between 1:43 p.m.-2:54 p.m., the man entered the Planet Fitness at Laurel Square, took a set of car keys from the keyboard, and stole a vehicle from the parking lot.
On Tuesday, Jan. 14, he stole another vehicle from UXL fitness and attempted to use the victim’s credit cards at Wal-Mart in Strongsville.
One of the stolen vehicles is a grey 2019 Dodge Ram pickup, bearing Ohio license plate PKJ5277.
