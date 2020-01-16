Charges could be coming after 111 cats found in Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Animal Protective League continues to investigate an animal hoarding case on the east side of Cleveland.
Humane officers found 111 cats in a house on Wednesday, living in what they called “filthy and extremely unhealthy conditions.”
Three other cats were found dead.
Cleveland APL officers covered from head to toe in white hazmat suits removed dozens and dozens of cats from the house on E. 174th Street.
APL said the cats were “thin, suffering from a variety of illnesses and suffering ill effects of disease and conditions.”
This includes advanced, painful dental disease, upper respiratory infections, eye conditions that may require surgical intervention, skin conditions and malnourishment.
APL officers are putting their case together and they anticipate filing charges against the animal owner in Cleveland.
19 News found 250,000 animals across the country fall victim to hoarding every year.
And authorities investigate 3,500 animal hoarders annually.
80 percent of animal hoarders have diseased, dying or dead animals on site, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.
70 percent of animal hoarders are females who are single, widowed or divorced.
One hundred percent of hoarders relapse without treatment.
Cleveland APL officers enforce Ohio's animal protection laws in Cuyahoga County.
They remind people that "improper care of animals, including lack of sufficient food, water, shelter and veterinary treatment, is against the law."
These cats will not be available for adoption yet.
But the Cleveland APL needs more space to continue helping cats.
They reduced adoption fees this weekend to $10 for adult cats and $25 for kittens through Sunday, Jan. 19.
You can also help by making a donation to the Cleveland APL’s Second Chance Program.
The Cleveland APL Humane Investigations Program investigated 1,367 cases of suspected animal abuse last year and is also completely funded by donations.
You can report a suspected case of animal neglect or cruelty by calling the Cleveland APL hotline at 216-377-1630.
