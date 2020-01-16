Cleveland Browns release statement regarding warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr.’s arrest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns said they have been in contact with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. regarding his arrest warrant for simple battery.
The organization released a statement on Thursday afternoon.
The New Orleans Police Department confirmed a warrant was issued for Beckham’s arrest after video surfaced that shows him allegedly “smacking” a security officer’s backside during a locker room celebration following LSU’s NCAA National Championship victory.
In a separate video, the Louisiana State University alum was seen handing out, what appeared to be, wads of cash to the players after the win; a potential violation for college student-athletes.
There is a dispute between players, the school, and NCAA officials over whether the money was real.
The multiple incidents involving Beckham, who just completed his first full season with Cleveland, come just days within the Browns hiring of new head coach Kevin Stefanski.
This is a developing story.
