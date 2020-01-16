Cleveland moves closer to decriminalizing pot possession

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland city councilman Blaine Griffin has introduced a proposal to decriminalize the possession of marijuana, up to 200 grams.
“I look at this as 21st century prohibition,” Griffin says, adding that the current enforcement unfairly targets minorities.
“It’s going to reduce penalties to zero fines, zero jail time.”
Griffin has plenty of support. He says fellow council members and constituents are on board with the proposal.
"It shows that we're not willing to criminalize people… as long as they're not bothering people,” says Anthony Banks of Cleveland. “I think that's what the proposal is all about."
But even he was a little surprised to find out exactly what is considered a small amount under the plan.
“That’s a lot!” he said when shown a picture of 200 grams of pot provided by Cincinnati police, showing several baggies filled with marijuana.
200 grams is equal to about seven ounces, worth hundreds, if not thousands of dollars on the street.
“I feel like a lot of people can manage to not have that much marijuana” admits Banks.
“It might look like a lot, but to be honest with you, state law says anything under 200 grams is a misdemeanor,” said councilman Griffin.
He says eliminating penalties for those misdemeanors allows police to go after more serious crimes.
Under the proposal, police would still be able to make arrests if they suspect other crimes are taking place, like trafficking or driving under the influence.
The proposal will be discussed in the finance committee later this month. The full council would need to approve it before it could take effect.
