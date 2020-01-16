Closing arguments in trial for Cleveland man charged in deadly carjacking

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Closing arguments Thursday in the trial for a man accused of killing a young mother while carjacking her vehicle.
Cleveland police said Michael Preston, 24, ran over Lesley Dejesus, 33, with her own vehicle while he was stealing it on Nov. 15, 2018 outside the Archwood United Church at Archwood and W. 25.
Preston’s attorney claimed authorities have arrested the wrong man, “at the time that this occurred, Michael Preston was not at the church parking lot where this theft occurred, but rather was on his way from an apartment on the Eastside to a plasma donation.”
Dejesus, her husband and two kids were at the church setting up for a family party, when they noticed suspects trying to steal their vehicle.
Dejesus and her husband tried to prevent the theft and that is when she was run over and killed, police said.
Preston is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated murder.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Wanda Jones is presiding over the trial.
