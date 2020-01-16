‘Fan girl’: GV Art & Design already has a shirt for all the admirers of new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

‘Fan girl’: GV Art & Design already has a shirt for all the admirers of new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
New shirt from GV Art & Design tributes Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski (Source: Facebook/AP Images)
By Chris Anderson | January 16, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 4:39 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It didn’t take long for Northeast Ohio’s popular T-shirt maker to start selling a product for all the fans of the Browns’ new head coach, Kevin Stefanski.

Only time will tell if Cleveland made the right hire yesterday, but one thing is for sure..... the ladies in Cleveland...

Posted by GV Art & Design on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The “SteFANski girl” V-neck shirt was first introduced on Wednesday, only a day after the Cleveland Browns formally introduced their newest coaching hire.

“We know how hard it is to find good womens clothes to support our team, well now is your chance,” the shirt description states on the company’s website.

Customers can purchase the T-shirt online from GV Art & Design for $28.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.