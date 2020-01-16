‘Fan girl’: GV Art & Design already has a shirt for all the admirers of new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It didn’t take long for Northeast Ohio’s popular T-shirt maker to start selling a product for all the fans of the Browns’ new head coach, Kevin Stefanski.
The “SteFANski girl” V-neck shirt was first introduced on Wednesday, only a day after the Cleveland Browns formally introduced their newest coaching hire.
“We know how hard it is to find good womens clothes to support our team, well now is your chance,” the shirt description states on the company’s website.
Customers can purchase the T-shirt online from GV Art & Design for $28.
