Grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson could face new charges after making plea deal in assault case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The assault case that was resolved Wednesday gave Cleveland police new evidence regarding Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson.
They now have his cellphone records that are being reviewed by homicide detectives.
Investigators are looking for possible communications with two suspected shooters in a West side murder.
That may not be his only problem.
When he left court after pleading guilty to a deal that hit him with only misdemeanor assault of his former girlfriend, many on social media and elsewhere cried foul. But the complaints may be premature.
He’s not out of the woods. Don’t forget, last year, he was sentenced to probation in Cleveland Municipal Court after pleading guilty to aggravated menacing and attempted drug abuse.
His conviction this week is likely a violation of his probation in the earlier case. That could trigger jail time if he’s brought back into municipal court.
The murder case is that of Antonio Parra, who was gunned down in front of the First Class Barber Shop on West 51st and Clark. Two men shot him multiple times and then fled, police say.
It was reported that a truck matching one registered to Frank Q. Jackson was the getaway vehicle.
That night, detectives went to the mayor’s home and towed the younger Jackson’s truck.
Sources close to the investigation say the mayor intervened. Officers’ body cameras were not activated and no gunshot residue tests were done on his grandson’s hands.
“Frank Jackson has absolutely no involvement in this homicide,” is what Jackson’s attorney, Sydney Strickland Saffold, told reporters at the time.
Mayor Jackson has stood by his grandson, and now he and the city have to defend themselves from a civil suit that says there was interference in the Parra investigation, a suit filed by Parra’s mother.
