Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day says the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Clemson will hurt for a long time. The coach met with the media for the first time since returning home from the Dec. 28 game. He says the terrible taste in the mouths of his players and coaches mouths will linger. He hopes it will motivate next season's team. The first-year coach led a team that blew through the first 13 games without a loss before falling to Clemson 29-23 in the semifinal. Day says the championship game on Monday night between Clemson and LSU was hard to watch.