Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day says the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Clemson will hurt for a long time. The coach met with the media for the first time since returning home from the Dec. 28 game. He says the terrible taste in the mouths of his players and coaches mouths will linger. He hopes it will motivate next season's team. The first-year coach led a team that blew through the first 13 games without a loss before falling to Clemson 29-23 in the semifinal. Day says the championship game on Monday night between Clemson and LSU was hard to watch.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An LSU spokesman says the university has contacted officials from the NCAA and Southeastern Conference regarding Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s apparent cash payments to Tigers players on the field after the national championship game. LSU athletics spokesman Michael Bonnette says initial information suggested that Beckham handed out novelty bills to players after the top-ranked Tigers defeated Clemson on Monday night. Bonnette says further investigation showed that Beckham may have given away real money. NCAA rules prohibit college players from receiving cash benefits.
UNDATED (AP) — Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue has made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his fifth attempt. Tagliabue and former New York Giants general manager George Young made it to Canton, Ohio, as contributors. Ex-Dallas Cowboys safety Cliff Harris and former Cleveland receiver Mac Speedie completed the centennial class. The class of 10 senior candidates, three contributors and two coaches are part of the hall's celebration of the NFL's 100th season. Also going into the hall are Harold Carmichael, Donnie Shell, Steve Sabol, Bobby Dillon, Jim Covert, Winston Hill, Duke Slater, Ed Sprinkle, Alex Karras, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Taylor Roberston made eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points to help Oklahoma beat No. 17 West Virginia 73-49. Robertson, who is the national leader in made 3s with 86, extended her program record with an eighth straight game with at least 20 points. Madi Williams added 15 points with eight rebounds and Mandy Simpson grabbed 11 boards for Oklahoma. Tynice Martin and Kysre Gondrezick each had a team-high eight points for West Virginia.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Markus Howard scored 35 points with five 3-pointers and Marquette beat Xavier 85-65 to end a two-game losing streak. Sacar Anim scored 12 points with eight rebounds and three steals for Marquette. Koby McEwen and Theo John each score 10 while John grabbed seven rebounds. Tyrique Jones scored 16 points for the Musketeers. Naji Marshall added 15 points and eight rebounds, Paul Scruggs 11 and Zach Freemantly 10.