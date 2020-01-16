Kent State, W. Michigan meet in conference play

TEAM LEADERS: Danny Pippen and Antonio Williams have led the Golden Flashes. Pippen has averaged 13.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while Williams has put up 14.1 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Broncos have been led by Michael Flowers and Brandon Johnson, who are averaging 18.1 and 15.3 points, respectively.DOMINANT DANNY: Pippen has connected on 31.4 percent of the 102 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 24 over his last five games. He's also converted 71.6 percent of his free throws this season.