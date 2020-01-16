Cleveland man convicted of shooting at federal agents, sex trafficking, producing child porn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man will be sentenced in July for shooting at Homeland Security agents on Cleveland’s East Side as well as sex trafficking of a juvenile and producing child pornography.

Reuben Rankin was found guilty Friday by a federal jury following a 9-day trial, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Federal officials said Rankin fired six shots at Homeland Security agents who were executing a search warrant at a home on Dove Avenue on Oct. 30, 2019.

The agents were there to investigate sex trafficking of a minor, according to the release.

A Homeland Security agent returned fire, and officials said Rankin exited the car and was taken into custody.

According to the release, Rankin was convicted of the following charges:

assaulting a federal agent with a deadly weapon

discharging a firearm during a crime of violence

sex trafficking of a minor

production of child pornography

being a felon in possession of a firearm

He is due back in court for sentencing on July 12.

