Cleveland man convicted of shooting at federal agents, sex trafficking, producing child porn

Reuben Rankin
Reuben Rankin(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man will be sentenced in July for shooting at Homeland Security agents on Cleveland’s East Side as well as sex trafficking of a juvenile and producing child pornography.

Reuben Rankin was found guilty Friday by a federal jury following a 9-day trial, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Federal officials said Rankin fired six shots at Homeland Security agents who were executing a search warrant at a home on Dove Avenue on Oct. 30, 2019.

The agents were there to investigate sex trafficking of a minor, according to the release.

A Homeland Security agent returned fire, and officials said Rankin exited the car and was taken into custody.

According to the release, Rankin was convicted of the following charges:

  • assaulting a federal agent with a deadly weapon
  • discharging a firearm during a crime of violence
  • sex trafficking of a minor
  • production of child pornography
  • being a felon in possession of a firearm

He is due back in court for sentencing on July 12.

