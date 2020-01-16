2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting at federal agents, sex trafficking, producing child porn

Reuben Rankin
Reuben Rankin(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old Cleveland man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison and was ordered to pay $5,500 on Tuesday after being found guilty of shooting at Homeland Security agents on Cleveland’s East Side as well as sex trafficking of a juvenile and producing child pornography.

Reuben Rankin was previously found guilty on January 28 by a federal jury following a 9-day trial, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Cleveland man convicted of shooting at federal agents, sex trafficking, producing child porn

Federal officials said Rankin fired six shots at Homeland Security agents who were executing a search warrant at a home on Dove Avenue on Oct. 30, 2019.

The agents were there to investigate sex trafficking of a minor, officials previously said.

A Homeland Security agent returned fire, and officials said Rankin exited the car and was taken into custody.

First Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Baeppler said Rankin earned “every day” of the 40-year sentence in a statement on July 12.

“In addition to this evil act, this defendant recklessly endangered the lives of federal law enforcement officers, and our community is now safer with him behind bars,” Baeppler said.  The Department of Justice will continue to bring the full force of the law against traffickers in Ohio and around the country.”

According to the release, Rankin was convicted of the following charges:

  • assaulting a federal agent with a deadly weapon
  • discharging a firearm during a crime of violence
  • sex trafficking of a minor
  • production of child pornography
  • being a felon in possession of a firearm

