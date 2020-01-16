Man accused of shooting at Homeland Security agents in Cleveland; indicted on sex trafficking and child porn charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man accused of shooting at Homeland Security agents at a home on the city’s East Side, has now been indicted on sex trafficking of a juvenile and child pornography charges.
Federal officials said Reuben Rankin fired six shots at agents who were executing a search warrant at a home on Dove Avenue on Oct. 30, 2019.
According to the criminal complaint, Rankin fired the shots from a Mercedes-Benz.
A Homeland Security agent returned fire, and Rankin allegedly exited the car and was taken into custody.
Rankin was indicted on the charges of assault on a federal officer, being a felon in possession with a firearm and one count of use of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence for the shooting.
A federal grand jury just indicted Rankin on the two additional charges of sex trafficking of a juvenile and child porn charges.
According to court documents, those crimes allegedly happened from May 2019 to September 2019.
