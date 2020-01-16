Neighbors fed up after 25 cars vandalized in Old Brooklyn neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Old Brooklyn neighborhood is frustrated after crooks smashed windows of at least 25 cars in the middle of the night.
“My sister woke me up. She lives here, and she woke me up at 7 in the morning. She called me. She was hysterical,” one woman told us. “She said, ‘My car is broken! My car is broken!’”
The woman, who was afraid to show her face, says she was one of the lucky ones. Both her and her husband’s car were not hit.
She lives in the apartments at Valley Road Villa. She says nearby parking lots also had about 15 cars broken into.
“I felt really bad because the people that live here are mostly elderly, they’re on a fixed income and I know how their budget is and I feel that something needs to be done because it’s happened before,” she told 19 News.
She says some of her neighbors had valuables stolen as well.
This woman says management has not done anything to improve security. We tried to talk with them, but we could not get a hold of them.
“I believe they should be more alert around here because if it’s happened once, twice, three times already then somebody needs to do something you know to protect us.”
She says if the crooks need money, she would be happy to help, but the smashing windows and stealing needs to stop.
"I think that they should just think about what they’re doing. They have families also and they wouldn’t like this to be done to their mom or their grandma.”
The woman says if someone doesn’t do something to stop these crooks, she plans of moving somewhere else.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.