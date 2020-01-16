Northeast Ohio weather: Lake effect snow ends by Friday, more snow on the way Friday night into Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake effect snow bands will shift into the Secondary Snow Belt through the evening hours.
Expect scattered, hit or miss lake effect snow showers and squalls overnight.
It will be cold tonight, too!
Temperatures will be in the 20s by morning.
A bigger, high impact system will move into northern Ohio this weekend.
Widespread snow will move in overnight Friday.
Snow will change to rain by Saturday afternoon.
In the meantime, 1″ - 3″ of new snow (area-wide) will fall through Saturday morning.
Rain will change to snow Saturday night.
Friday’s high: 31°
Saturday’s high: 43°
Sunday’s high: 24°
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.