Northeast Ohio Weather: Much colder and windy today with lake effect snow in the area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Strong winds out of the west and northwest will be with us today as much colder air continues to build in. Winds will gust over 40 mph at times, especially along the lake shore. I have temperatures slowly falling through the 30′s. Lake effect snow bands will be in the area. The chance of lake snow increases later this morning and afternoon. The steering wind is northwest and that means a multi band set up. The best risk of accumulating snow is in the higher terrain east of Cleveland. A general Trace to 3 inches of snow will fall in northeast Ohio today. The heart of the cold air will be in place tonight. The steering wind starts to turn more to the north. This could put the worst of the lake effect snow in the Greater Cleveland area and south. We will be watching this closely. An additional Trace to 3 inches of snow falls tonight. Be prepared for travel impacts and slick travel where the lake snow bands and squalls are most persistent.