Ohio Girl Scout does her best Lizzo impression to help sell cookies (video)
By Chris Anderson | January 16, 2020 at 12:25 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 12:25 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Girl Scout from Ohio is taking a unique approach to bolster her cookie sales.

Amory, a 9-year-old girl from the suburbs of Columbus, turned Lizzo’s hit “Truth Hurts” into her own Girl Scout-themed song and made a music video for the version.

And it is amazing:

“You can’t eat just a single. Open a sleeve and mingle.

So you can tell your friends call Amory when you need ‘em. It’s OK, they’re already in my DMs."

To help Amory reach her goal of selling 1,200 cookies, you can purchase online from her through her Girl Scout website.

As of Thursday morning, Amory’s video was viewed more than 5,000 times!

