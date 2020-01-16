Police ask for help locating teen girl reported missing in Brunswick

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are trying to locate a teen girl who was last seen in the Brunswick area on Monday.
Police said Grace Elizabeth Love was reported missing as a reported runaway on Jan. 13.
The 16-year-old girl is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has blonde hair with hazel eyes.
Love was last seen wearing black jeans, a dark-colored sweatshirt, and brown boots.
Anyone with information about Love’s whereabouts is asked to call Brunswick police immediately.
