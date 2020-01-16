Police: Ohio school bus driver smelled of alcohol, arrested for OVI while transporting 18 students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested an Ohio school bus driver suspected of being intoxicated while transporting 18 students.
According the East Liverpool Police Department’s report, school officials noticed the driver, identified as Donald Goodwin, acting strange while behind the wheel of a bus full of students.
The 62-year-old man was tasked with driving the high school boys basketball team to an afternoon game in Carrollton on Jan. 11.
One of the basketball coaches first noticed the smell of alcohol coming from Goodwin. He also noticed Goodwin took a corner at a high speed and saw him resting on the steering wheel as if he was tired.
When asked by the coach if he was feeling well, Goodwin said he was at a funeral the previous day and did not sleep much, the police report states.
Police said the coaches requested that Goodwin pull the bus over and stop driving while they waited for the school district and bus superintendents.
East Liverpool police officers also arrived and conducted a field sobriety test on Goodwin.
A blood alcohol test on Goodwin showed a blood alcohol content level of 0.075, according to police. The legal limit for commercial drivers of 0.04.
Goodwin told police that he drank heavily up until 1:30 a.m. the morning of, but he did not drink anything before picking the students up.
A substitute driver eventually was called to drive the team to the game.
Goodwin was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation, and endangering children. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Jan. 14.
East Liverpool Municipal Court records show Goodwin’s next hearing is set for Feb. 11.
Superintendent of the East Liverpool City School District, Jonathan Ludwig, said in a statement that Goodwin was relieved of his duties pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.
East Liverpool is located in Columbiana County.
