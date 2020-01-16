Public memorial service scheduled for 14-year-old Port Clinton boy, Harley Dilly

Harley Dilly (Source: Walker Funeral Homes & Crematory)
January 16, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A public visitation is planned so friends, family, and the Port Clinton community can honor 14-year-old Harley Dilly.

According to Dilly’s obituary, visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 216 Washington Street in Port Clinton.

The freshman at Port Clinton High School enjoyed sports, playing video games, and singing, as described in his obituary. He also apparently aspired to be a counselor when he grew up.

“Did you ever find a penny while walking through town? Harley would drop pennies while walking, as pennies from Heaven for other people. He had a soft heart and wanted to be a blessing to other people. Every year during the Christmas holiday season, he would volunteer to ring the bell for the Salvation Army.”

Dilly disappeared on Dec. 20, 2019.

Tragically, Port Clinton police announced on Tuesday that the boy’s body was recovered from inside the chimney of a vacant home located across the street from his own house.

[ Harley Dilly likely died the day he went missing and within hours after getting stuck in chimney, source says ]

Dilly’s death was ruled by police and the coroner as accidental.

Donations are being collected to help with funeral expenses, as well as establishing a scholarship fund in Dilly’s name.

Private funeral services for Dilly will be held at a later date.

