Public memorial service scheduled for 14-year-old Port Clinton boy, Harley Dilly

According to Dilly’s obituary , visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 216 Washington Street in Port Clinton.

The freshman at Port Clinton High School enjoyed sports, playing video games, and singing, as described in his obituary. He also apparently aspired to be a counselor when he grew up.