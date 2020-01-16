Public memorial service scheduled for 14-year-old Port Clinton boy, Harley Dilly

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A public visitation is planned so friends, family, and the Port Clinton community can honor 14-year-old Harley Dilly.
According to Dilly’s obituary, visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 216 Washington Street in Port Clinton.
The freshman at Port Clinton High School enjoyed sports, playing video games, and singing, as described in his obituary. He also apparently aspired to be a counselor when he grew up.
Dilly disappeared on Dec. 20, 2019.
Tragically, Port Clinton police announced on Tuesday that the boy’s body was recovered from inside the chimney of a vacant home located across the street from his own house.
Dilly’s death was ruled by police and the coroner as accidental.
Donations are being collected to help with funeral expenses, as well as establishing a scholarship fund in Dilly’s name.
Private funeral services for Dilly will be held at a later date.
