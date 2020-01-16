Stark County man rescues dog shot in the face

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff deputies said they are looking for the person who shot a dog in the face.
A resident found the injured dog running in the area of Deuber Avenue SW and Gracemont Street SW Wednesday.
The resident was able to grab the dog and take it to the Soehnlen Veterinary Clinic on Beth Avenue SW in Navarre for emergency care.
Workers at the vet clinic confirmed the dog was a male, neutered and microchipped, but they were still looking for the owner.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
