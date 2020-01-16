TSA catches record number of firearms at checkpoints in 2019, 26 at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - TSA recovered a record number of guns in 2019 from airports across the country.
According to TSA, a total of 4,432 firearms were found at airport security checkpoints across the U.S., which averages out to about a dozen firearms a day.
TSA says that it is a 5 percent increase from 2018 (4,239).
USA Today calculated that nearly 87 percent of the firearms (3,863) were loaded, and 34 percent (1,507) had a round chambered.
The complete list of gun recoveries can be seen here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.