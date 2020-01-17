Chapel Hill JCPenney will close its doors this spring

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Chapel Hill, hobbled by a decline in retail shoppers, will lose one of its anchor stores this spring.
A JCPenney employee confirmed to 19 News that the department store will shutter this April; however, the location in Montrose will remain open.
Water services were almost shut off at the mall earlier this month, due to an outstanding balance.
The bill was partially paid, but the city of Akron said the once-flourishing retail hub still owes a six-figure sum.
